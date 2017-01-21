Tornado Watch for southeast Louisiana until 9 p.m.

BATON ROUGE – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center reports that a couple of intense tornados are possible with scattered large hail likely. Isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible.

Watch with nothing on radar yet? Remember the difference! Have a plan. #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/QICKroLgM3 — Josh Eachus (@JoshEachus) January 21, 2017

Forecasters say thunderstorms will develop over southeast Louisiana Saturday afternoon and will spread northeast across the Tornado Watch area. The risk of a few tornados should increase by early evening.

NWS says a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornados and thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.