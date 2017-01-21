71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tornado Watch for southeast Louisiana until 9 p.m.

1 hour 35 minutes 47 seconds ago January 21, 2017 Jan 21, 2017 Saturday, January 21 2017 January 21, 2017 3:43 PM in Weather
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The Storm Prediction Center reports that a couple of intense tornados are possible with scattered large hail likely. Isolated damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are also possible.

Forecasters say thunderstorms will develop over southeast Louisiana Saturday afternoon and will spread northeast across the Tornado Watch area. The risk of a few tornados should increase by early evening.

NWS says a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornados and thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days