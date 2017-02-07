70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tornado warnings in Southeast Louisiana

30 minutes 13 seconds ago February 07, 2017 Feb 7, 2017 Tuesday, February 07 2017 February 07, 2017 7:48 AM in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following Southeast Louisiana parishes until 8:45 a.m. Tuesday:

-Pointe Coupee

-Iberville

-East Baton Rouge

-West Baton Rouge

-East Feliciana

-West Feliciana

A tornado warning means the tornado has been sighted or indicated on a weather radar and there is immediate danger to life or property.

The National Weather Service advises people in areas under tornado warnings to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outside, in a motor home or vehicle, find shelter immediately and protect yourself from debris.

