Latest Weather Blog
Tornado warnings in Southeast Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the following Southeast Louisiana parishes until 8:45 a.m. Tuesday:
-Pointe Coupee
-Iberville
-East Baton Rouge
-West Baton Rouge
-East Feliciana
-West Feliciana
A tornado warning means the tornado has been sighted or indicated on a weather radar and there is immediate danger to life or property.
The National Weather Service advises people in areas under tornado warnings to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outside, in a motor home or vehicle, find shelter immediately and protect yourself from debris.
***TORNADO WARNING*** for the boxed area. This is a life-threatening storm, get to sturdy shelter now! #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/NqfdRC7IH9— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) February 7, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City-parish to begin demolishing abandoned, flood-damaged homes
-
Zachary residents on edge after Police post about string of robberies
-
Victim identified in murder-attempted suicide at New Roads home
-
Crime cameras go live in Ascension Parish with plans for more
-
Driver trapped for hours after crashing into River Road levee