Tornado warnings in southeast Louisiana; no damage reported

1 hour 5 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, November 25 2018 Nov 25, 2018 November 25, 2018 3:23 PM November 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The National Weather service says severe storms are moving through parishes south of New Orleans.
  
Forecasters issued tornado warnings for parts of Jefferson, Plaquemines and St. Bernard parishes Sunday afternoon
  
No major damage was immediately reported.
  
The severe storms first popped up near Houma along and just ahead of a cold front, moving northeast and staying south of New Orleans.
  
Forecasters say the weather in southeast Louisiana will get breezier and much colder after the front moves through.
