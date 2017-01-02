Tornado threat shifts east across South

JACKSON, Miss. - Severe weather is exiting Louisiana in time for the Sugar Bowl game Monday night between Auburn University and the University of Oklahoma, but thunderstorms and some tornadoes remain a threat in southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida. Those areas remain under a tornado watch until late Monday, as a storm system that began early Monday in Texas keeps pushing eastward.



The system knocked out power to more than 80,000 customers in Louisiana and Mississippi at the peak of the storm Monday. Trees were downed or buildings were reported damaged in 18 counties in Mississippi, 15 parishes in Louisiana and 15 counties in Texas. No injuries or deaths have been reported in Louisiana and Mississippi.



The National Weather Service hasn't yet determined if any of the damage was caused by tornadoes, although multiple tornado warnings were issued.