Tornado threat diminished; rain continues through evening

The TORNADO WATCH issued earlier Wednesday expired at 5 p.m., however the FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. for the entire viewing area. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued toward the west of the WBRZ viewing area.

Thanks to the rainfall across southeast Louisiana earlier today, the approaching cold front will not have much instability to interact with. This means less intense storms, however flooding does remain an issue. This is NOT expected to reach August flooding levels.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours, leading into a beautiful day on Thursday.

