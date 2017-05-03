63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tornado threat diminished; rain continues through evening

4 hours 18 minutes 12 seconds ago May 03, 2017 May 3, 2017 Wednesday, May 03 2017 May 03, 2017 6:30 PM in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

The TORNADO WATCH issued earlier Wednesday expired at 5 p.m., however the FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until Thursday morning at 7:00 a.m. for the entire viewing area. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued toward the west of the WBRZ viewing area.

Thanks to the rainfall across southeast Louisiana earlier today, the approaching cold front will not have much instability to interact with. This means less intense storms, however flooding does remain an issue. This is NOT expected to reach August flooding levels.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours, leading into a beautiful day on Thursday.

On Facebook: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III

On Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Langauge: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

-RGIII

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days