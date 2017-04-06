Topping off ceremony for Urban Water Campus

BATON ROUGE - The latest achritectural achievement in Downtown Baton Rouge is the third building of the water campus. It is the home for center for Coastal & Deltaic Solutions, The Water Institute of the Gulf, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority as well as the LSU Center for River Studies.



A $60 million facility in downtown Baton Rouge will host academic conventions, research conferences, as well as corporate events.



City and state leaders held a topping off ceremony to celebrate the up and coming construction of this 11-acres facility.



The location of the institute is on the Mississippi River, which plays a part in the river studies. The intricate shape and location of the building took a year and half to design according to the project architect.



"There very few opportunites for a building to be built in the battier land because it's such a kinda of aggressive place to be with the rivers rising and falling, but we thought what a better place for the water institute to have their home right here literally on the Mississippi River," says Project Architect Marvin Ragland Jr.



A 34,000 square foot facility willl house water science research on the first and second floors. On the third floors, are large conference rooms with riverfront views. This building is just the third several buildings plannned for the water campus. Future projects will include commerical and residential development.



The overall goal for the urban water campus is to conserve Louisiana's disappearing wetlands.



"The way we gonna save coastal Louisiana by harness and to have this building on the banks of the Mississippi is not only symbolic but important it represents our pathway of saving our way of life and saving our coast,"

say President & CEO Justin Ehrenwerth.



The Water Institute of the Gulf is slated to open in December 2017.