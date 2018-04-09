56°
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -A topless protester has been taken into custody after charging at Bill Cosby as he walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for his sexual assault retrial.
The woman jumped over a barricade Monday and launched toward Cosby but was intercepted by sheriff's deputies. Cosby seemed startled by the commotion as protesters chanted at him but was not touched and is uninjured.
He was led into the courthouse after the woman was led away in handcuffs. She was among about a half dozen people chanting in support of Cosby's accuser. She had "Women's Lives Matter" written in red ink on her chest and stomach along with other phrases in black and red all over her body.
Opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning.
