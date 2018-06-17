Topical moisture on the rise

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Isolated showers tapering off this evening, but mostly cloudy skies should be sticking around. This will lead to temperatures slowly cooling into the 70s around 10PM, and eventually reaching a low of 73° overnight. Winds will continue from the southeast around 5-10 mph, which will keep pushing Gulf moisture onshore. This moisture will help to set up a rather wet Sunday, with storms increasing through the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will help to keep temperatures below average, only reaching a high around 86°. Winds will stay consistent from the southeast, but will increase to between 10 and 15 mph through the afternoon. We could also experience gusty conditions ahead and within storm cells, as rainfall amounts are expected to hover around .50” within these storms.

Up Next: Moisture will continue to move onshore over the next several days until Wednesday. Humid and slightly below average temperatures will stay the course through this time, and showers will become more isolated Monday and into Tuesday. A return to normal afternoon pop up showers will ensue toward the latter half of the workweek, with temperatures slowly increasing into the slightly above average range on Thursday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure along the Eastern Seaboard has been keeping winds from the southeast and bringing moisture onshore over the last several days. This has resulted in late morning pop up showers and storms to extend into the evening hours. We are about to see this process get jumpstarted on Sunday, as a tropical low from the Yucatan Peninsula approaches the Texas Coast. The tropical low and the east coast high will act together to increase onshore moisture from the Gulf on Sunday and into Monday, bringing scattered showers and storms through our area. Models are not in good agreement in terms of what materializes with the tropical low, but regardless it will either break up over the Texas coast or get pulled north into a passing frontal system on Tuesday into Wednesday. Whatever happens, the result is the same. Drier conditions through the latter half of the workweek, as a high pressure ridge sets in behind the frontal system. Afternoon pop up showers will still linger, but they will be much more isolated in nature as we approach the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

