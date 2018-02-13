67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Topgolf announces groundbreaking of new BR location

12 hours 23 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 February 13, 2018 8:12 AM February 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - Topgolf has confirmed it has broken ground on a location in Baton Rouge near the intersection of I-10 and Siegen Lane.

According to a news release, the new venue is slated to open between late 2018 and early 2019. The three-level venue will feature approximately 1,500 square feet of private event space and 72 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time.

“We are thrilled that Topgolf is coming to Baton Rouge, marking its first location in the state of Louisiana,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “The internationally recognized sports and entertainment brand will bring with it 325 full-and part-time positions plus countless hours of fun.”

The company claims that Topgolf creates around 500 jobs with each location it builds. 

Residents can track Topgolf's progress in Baton Rouge here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days