Top US intelligence officials to testify on Russian hacking

WASHINGTON - Senior U.S. intelligence officials head to Capitol Hill today to answer questions about Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win.



National intelligence director James Clapper and National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers are among those slated to appear before the Armed Services Committee.



Intelligence officials will also be briefing President Barack Obama on the hacking report he ordered last month.



President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed tomorrow.