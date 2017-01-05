54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Top US intelligence officials to testify on Russian hacking

1 hour 55 minutes 31 seconds ago January 05, 2017 Jan 5, 2017 Thursday, January 05 2017 January 05, 2017 8:26 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Senior U.S. intelligence officials head to Capitol Hill today to answer questions about Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election to help Donald Trump win.

National intelligence director James Clapper and National Security Agency chief Michael Rogers are among those slated to appear before the Armed Services Committee.

Intelligence officials will also be briefing President Barack Obama on the hacking report he ordered last month.

President-elect Donald Trump will be briefed tomorrow.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days