Top ranked Florida edges LSU in Hoover, 4-3

Hoover, Ala - SEC Player of the Year Jonathan India robbed LSU third basemen Jake Slaughter of extra bases in the eight inning, saving what would've been the go-ahead run for the Tigers.

Behind solid starting pitching from the Gators and missed opportunities by the Tigers, top-ranked Florida defeated LSU Wednesday night 4-3 in Hoover.

Florida's freshman Tommy Mace bullied LSU in only his fourth start of the season. He racked up seven innings of one run ball only allowing three hits.

In the second inning LSU drew first blood when Jake Slaughter launched a moon shot for a two-run blast giving the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

After that LSU freshman Ma'Khail Hilliard held the defending national champions scoreless for two innings. But, in the third the Gators offense would bite back. Deacon Liput laced an RBI double the other way cutting LSU's lead 3-1. Next batter Nelson Maldonando grounded into a fielders choice for an RBI making it 3-2. After that Johnathan India the No. 6 overall prospect in this years upcoming MLB draft laced a single to left tying the game 3-3.

Hilliard's night would end after 4.2 inning allowing seven hits and four earned runs.

In the fifth inning Austin Langworthy supplied the go-ahead run with an RBI single scoring India.

LSU will face either South Carolina or Arkansas in an elimination contest Thursday 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 9:30 a.m. CT contest.