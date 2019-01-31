Latest Weather Blog
Top organizer departs Together Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The lead organizer of Together Baton Rouge is no longer heading up the organization he helped build over the past decade.
On Thursday, Together BR confirmed Broderick Bagert had left the politically-charged organization. He is replaced by Perry Perkins.
The departure comes at a contentious time for Together BR, which has been scrutinized for its criticism of Louisiana's Industrial Tax Exemption Program and opposition to ExxonMobil's requested tax breaks.
Additionally, First United Methodist Church announced this week it had voted to pulls its support of Together BR, though it claimed its withdrawal had nothing to do with group's stance on the ExxonMobil situation.
Bagert said his leaving had nothing to do with the recent controversy surrounding the organization.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veteran featured in 2 OYS report returns home, unveils shoddy work in...
-
Survivor comes forward as list of accused Catholic abusers revealed
-
Workers removing 1,000 bats from local high school
-
Diocese releases list of Baton Rouge priests involved in abuse
-
List of Baton Rouge priests involved in abuse to be released today