76°
Latest Weather Blog
Top football recruit with unique name, LSU ties trending on social media
SAN ANTONIO, TX. - A highly recruited Texas high school quarterback is receiving instant fame for having perhaps the best name in sports.
General Booty, a top talent coming out of the 2021 class, comes from a long line of athletes including his father, Abram Booty, who owns many LSU receiving records. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is trending on social media for his stellar play on the field but also due to his unique name.
GENERAL BOOTY REPORTING FOR DUTY— Chet (@chetcastille) August 27, 2018
@qnrrr @gabcruzzz MADDEN CREATED PLAYER?— Renzo Miguel Ramos (@derrickRAMrOSe) August 27, 2018
So far, the University of Texas is really pushing for Booty, however it's still unclear where the young QB will take his talents.
One thing is for sure, no matter where he chooses to play, fans will remember his name.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two years after flood, all bodies finally back in place at Plainview...
-
Frequent boil advisories worrying Clinton residents
-
Two wanted in chair-swinging fight during celebration in downtown Hammond
-
Baby 'graduates' from NICU in full cap and gown
-
Members of BRFD honored by American Red Cross