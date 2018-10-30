TOO CUTE: Child dresses as Ascension Parish deputy for Halloween

ASCENSION PARISH - Photos of a local toddler posing as a deputy for Halloween is everything you need to get through the week.

Chase Templet and his wife, Brayli, posted photos on Facebook of little Hudson wearing an Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy uniform, while standing proudly in front of a deputy's motorcycle.

The one-year-old is seen smiling in an almost-exact replica of APSO's law enforcement uniform.

Check out the pictures to see the cuteness!