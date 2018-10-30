71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TOO CUTE: Child dresses as Ascension Parish deputy for Halloween

2 hours 10 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, October 30 2018 Oct 30, 2018 October 30, 2018 8:18 PM October 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ASCENSION PARISH - Photos of a local toddler posing as a deputy for Halloween is everything you need to get through the week.

Chase Templet and his wife, Brayli, posted photos on Facebook of little Hudson wearing an Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputy uniform, while standing proudly in front of a deputy's motorcycle.

The one-year-old is seen smiling in an almost-exact replica of APSO's law enforcement uniform. 

Check out the pictures to see the cuteness!

                                     

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days