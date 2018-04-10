Tom Hanks' WWII drama filming aboard USS Kidd this week

BATON ROUGE - Filming for Tom Hanks' next movie is underway in Baton Rouge.

The WWII drama 'Greyhound' is filming aboard the USS Kidd Monday and will likely continue to film there throughout the week. Filmmakers were last onboard the destroyer in late March, testing out machinery before cameras rolled.

Many in the area stopped to watch all the action.

"It's cool for little Baton Rouge to get a major movie being filmed right here," said Sonny Marchbanks.

There was a lot to see on set. Cranes were holding up multiple green screens and smoke machines on the levee and ship were used to create a "misty" feel.

A green screen is now going up and special effects crews are creating smoke on the and off the ship. I’m trying to zoom in and find Tom Hanks. No luck so far @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/U0H9DfJOrM — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 9, 2018

And here's a picture of Tom Hanks on the U.S.S. Kidd! Looks like he's enjoying himself! @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/rVBtvSxGAV — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) April 9, 2018

"It's cool because you can see the bridge in the background, but I'm sure they're taking that out," Kevin Minor said. "It's movie magic."

All the buzz is adding to the already well-known attraction in Baton Rouge.

"I found out there was a U.S. Navy museum here, and I thought I'd check it out," said Jason Lambert who flew into the state for Wrestle Mania. "I didn't expect this, this is all brand new. This is pretty great."

Movie crews will stay on the destroyer through Friday. Production has been shooting in Baton Rouge on private sets before this week. They are about 3/4 of the way through filming.

Hanks will star as commander of the titular Navy destroyer, the USS Greyhound, which was charged with escorting a military convoy soon after the United States entered World War II. Hanks adapted the script from the novel “The Good Shepherd,” published in 1955 by C.S. Forester. The film will be directed by another Academy Award-winner, Aaron Schneider.

Hanks is known for his interest in WWII history, having narrated the 'Beyond All Boundaries' attraction at the national WWII museum in New Orleans.