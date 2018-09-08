71°
Tom Benson to be inducted into Ring of Honor at Saints season opener

Friday, September 07 2018
Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that its late owner Tom Benson will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at Sunday's season opener.

Benson purchased the club in 1985 and served as its owner for thirty-three years. He was largely responsible for turning the club from an annual source of disappointment to regular contenders in the NFL postseason, finally earning the city its first Super Bowl win in 2010.

Gayle Benson took over as owner of the New Orleans Saints back in March when Benson passed away.

He joins Morten Andersen, Rickey Jackson, Archie Manning, and William Roaf in the Ring of Honor.

The induction will take place during halftime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

