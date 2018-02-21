76°
Tom Benson, owner of Saints and Pelicans, admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms

10 hours 19 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans, was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center with flu-like symptoms, according to The Advocate.

Benson, 90, was admitted to the ICU and is resting comfortably, the newspaper reported.

Details are limited at this time.

