Tom Benson, owner of Saints and Pelicans, admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms
NEW ORLEANS- Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans, was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center with flu-like symptoms, according to The Advocate.
Benson, 90, was admitted to the ICU and is resting comfortably, the newspaper reported.
Details are limited at this time.
