Tom Benson, owner of Saints and Pelicans, admitted to hospital with flu-like symptoms

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS- Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and the Pelicans, was admitted to Ochsner Medical Center with flu-like symptoms, according to The Advocate.

Benson, 90, was admitted to the ICU and is resting comfortably, the newspaper reported.

Details are limited at this time.