Tom Benson laid to rest in New Orleans Friday

NEW ORLEANS- This afternoon, a funeral mass was held for Pelicans and Saints owner Tom Benson.

Benson's funeral was held at noon at the St. Louis Cathedral. It was a private service, but it was made available on television in order for fans of Benson to be a part of the service.

Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset today in honor of Benson.

“We lost one of our great ambassadors, but his mark will be left on New Orleans and the rest of our state for generations,” said Gov. Edwards. “As we walk through the streets of New Orleans, we’ll think of Tom Benson. As we cheer on the Saints and the Pelicans, we’ll think of Tom Benson. Donna and I pray for his wife, Gayle, and his family during this difficult time.”

Benson's death was announced last Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms. Benson was a successful automobile dealer when he bought the NFL's Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning season and a Super Bowl championship.