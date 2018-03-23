48°
Tom Benson funeral to air on WBRZ+

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- This afternoon the funeral of Pelicans and Saints owner Tom Benson will air on WBRZ+.

Benson's funeral starts at noon in New Orleans. It's a private service, and in order for fans of Benson to be a part of the service, WBRZ is airing the funeral without commercial breaks.

His death was announced last Thursday. Benson had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms. Benson was a successful automobile dealer when he bought the NFL's Saints in 1985. Under his ownership, the team achieved its first winning season and a Super Bowl championship. 

