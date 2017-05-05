71°
Tolls going up on Causeway bridge linking lake's south, north shores

May 05, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Starting Saturday, commuters will pay higher tolls to cross the bridge linking the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

The increase will go from $2 to $3 for southbound drivers on the Causeway with toll tags and from $3 to $5 for customers who pay with cash. Larger vehicles will be affected more. Tolls will rise from $15 to $23 for an 18-wheeler cash-paying customer. That's an $8 increase. Toll-tag payers driving 18-wheelers will pay $22.50 per trip.

The northbound side of the bridge remains free of charges.

New Orleans CityBusiness reports the increase is effective at 4 a.m.

The new revenue will go toward $130 million in safety improvements for the bridge, including higher railings on the southbound bridge and new shoulders in both directions.

