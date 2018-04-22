Toll from Kabul bombing climbs to 57 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan - Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to 57 dead and 119 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro confirmed the toll of Sunday's attack, in which the bomber targeted a voter registration center in the capital. IS claimed the attack, saying it targeted Shiite "apostates."

Both IS and the more well-established Taliban have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan in recent years.