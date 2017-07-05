88°
Toddler latest to die in rash of area drownings

58 minutes 27 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 12:53 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PONCHATOULA – A two-year-old child died at a hospital after being found unresponsive in a pool Saturday.

First responders were called to where the child was found around 3:30 p.m. July 1. Authorities were able to get the child's heart beating again, though, the child did not survive after being rushed to the hospital.

Police said there is an investigation into how the child got into the pool. A specific location was not revealed.

"This tragic incident is being handled with great care and detail. We ask for everyone to respect this family during this trying time,” Chief Bry Layrisson said in a statement.

In a somber Facebook post overnight, a woman wrote she is the child's grandmother.  She identified the child as Nash Bennett and posted he will be an organ donor.

“What a little hero he will be to other little ones in need,” Melba Bennett wrote. “He was a fighter and will forever be a hero!”

The child is the fourth to die by drowning in the area recently – a nine-year-old girl drowned in a swift current on the Tangipahoa River and there were drownings in Bedico and Loranger, too, WDSU TV reported. 

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

