Toddler killed when today's storms moved through Bossier Parish

HAUGHTON - A toddler died when a tree fell on the recreational vehicle she was sleeping in with four adults and another child overnight.

The tree fell as storms moved through Louisiana. Around 12:30 a.m., the tree fell on the vehicle and killed the child. The others inside were not injured.

The incident happened on Highway 80 in Haughton.

In other areas of Northwest Louisiana, emergency officials reported trees fell on homes and roadways. Bossier Parish, Louisiana, had most of the damage.

There was no immediate word of damage from the storms in Baton Rouge, which moved through hours later.

