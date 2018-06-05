77°
Toddler in serious condition after near-drowning
BATON ROUGE - A toddler is in serious condition after nearly drowning Monday night.
According to authorities, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 15000 block of George Oneal Road.
The toddler was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.
No further information was available. Check back for updates.
