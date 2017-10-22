Toddler in critical condition after hit by car, man arrested

BATON ROUGE - A toddler was transported from the scene of an accident after she was hit by a car, an EBRSO spokesperson told WBRZ Saturday.



According to sources, the 18-month-old was hit by a vehicle in the 6700 block of Perimeter Drive.

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Barry Laphand was charged with first degree vehicular negligent injuring. They say he was backing out a driveway when he ran over the child, acknowledging he had consumed alcohol before driving. Tests confirmed Laphand had a 0.14g% BAC.



The toddler was transported in "very critical" condition.



