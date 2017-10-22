68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toddler in critical condition after hit by car, man arrested

21 hours 30 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, October 21 2017 Oct 21, 2017 October 21, 2017 7:01 PM October 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A toddler was transported from the scene of an accident after she was hit by a car, an EBRSO spokesperson told WBRZ Saturday.

According to sources, the 18-month-old was hit by a vehicle in the 6700 block of Perimeter Drive.

An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed Barry Laphand was charged with first degree vehicular negligent injuring. They say he was backing out a driveway when he ran over the child, acknowledging he had consumed alcohol before driving. Tests confirmed Laphand had a 0.14g% BAC.

The toddler was transported in "very critical" condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days