Toddler hit by truck, mother demanding traffic slows down

BATON ROUGE - A mother says she's had enough with cars and trucks speeding down her street and running the stop sign.

Sunseray James says her toddler was hit by a truck Wednesday afternoon and that truck did not stop. It happened on Stanley Aubin Lane near Cedarcrest in Baton Rouge.

James says her son is recovering, suffering from a few scrapes and bruises. Her anger has only grown since Wednesday and she wants the traffic in front of her house to slow down.

"It never fails, they don't stop," said James.

Stanley Aubin Lane is 30 mph. Amongst the cars and trucks are walkers and children at play. James says she's been watching cars speed along her street disobeying that speed limit for the last five years.

She says Wednesday was the last straw and called 2 On Your Side for help.

"The car never stopped, they kept going," said James.

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon. James says two of her children were playing at the end of the driveway when the truck swiped her three year old.

"I need people to slow down," she said. "There's kids out here and you never know, anything could happen."

It's a reality she's living with.

To help keep her family and her neighbors safe, she's asking for a change. It includes speed bumps, sidewalks and more a EBRSO presence.

The sheriff's office says, the child went into the street and was hit by a blue truck, but there's no make or model. A spokesperson from the sheriff's office says the area was searched, but a truck matching the description was not located. It's investigating what happened and looking at options to possibly identify a vehicle.