Toddler found unconscious in swimming pool, drowns days before his second birthday

Photo: Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFOURCHE PARISH - A 1-year-old has died after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool over the weekend.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in Mathews Saturday in reference to a possible drowning. There, deputies, state police and firefighters found Riley Bourgeois unconscious with a bystander attempting to give the boy CPR.

Crews continued to administer CPR until paramedics arrived and airlifted Bourgeois to an area hospital. He remained there in critical condition until he passed away Monday night.

Investigators say Bourgeois and his family were attending an event at a neighbor’s residence, and the toddler had been playing with a friend. Bourgeois wandered off and he was later found unresponsive in a swimming pool at the residence. Deputies say the pool area was fenced in, but surveillance video showed the child was able to open a gate to gain access

He passed away just days before his second birthday on July 8.