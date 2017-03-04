Toddler found after reported missing

UPDATE: The alert was cancelled Saturday before lunch; the child was found and New Orleans Police are investigating.

NEW ORLEANS - State Police issued a missing child alert Saturday morning.

Three-year-old Helainia Planinsek went missing Friday. Authorities suspect she is with her babysitter, Erin Streho, 33. Police believe the child is in immediate danger.

The alert for Planinsek was issued as a "Level II Endangered/Missing Child" advisory and not an AMBER Alert. State Police issued the alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department. It's not clear how the child and the woman that is believed to have her are connected to Southeast Louisiana.

Planinsek is a white female with long, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Streho is African American with medium-length, brown hair and hazel eyes. Streho is believed to be traveling with the child in a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra with a North Carolina license plate, number BFM9387.

If the pair are spotted, authorities ask people to call 911.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz