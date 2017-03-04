63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Toddler found after reported missing

10 hours 49 minutes 22 seconds ago March 04, 2017 Mar 4, 2017 Saturday, March 04 2017 March 04, 2017 8:15 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

UPDATE: The alert was cancelled Saturday before lunch; the child was found and New Orleans Police are investigating.  

NEW ORLEANS - State Police issued a missing child alert Saturday morning.

Three-year-old Helainia Planinsek went missing Friday.  Authorities suspect she is with her babysitter, Erin Streho, 33.  Police believe the child is in immediate danger.

The alert for Planinsek was issued as a "Level II Endangered/Missing Child" advisory and not an AMBER Alert.  State Police issued the alert on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department.  It's not clear how the child and the woman that is believed to have her are connected to Southeast Louisiana. 

Planinsek is a white female with long, blonde hair and blue eyes.  

Streho is African American with medium-length, brown hair and hazel eyes.  Streho is believed to be traveling with the child in a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra with a North Carolina license plate, number BFM9387.

If the pair are spotted, authorities ask people to call 911.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days