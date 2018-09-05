79°
Toddler drowns in family's backyard pool in Terrebonne Parish

2 hours 25 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 September 05, 2018 7:30 PM September 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Houma Today

GIBSON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana toddler has drowned in an above-ground backyard swimming pool.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office says 2-year-old Cooper Burges' parents found him floating in the pool Tuesday morning, after realizing that he wasn't in his bedroom and searching the area.

Authorities tell the Houma Courier that the case is still being investigated but the drowning in Gibson appears accidental.

