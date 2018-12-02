Toddler accidentally shoots mother in back

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Police say a Shreveport woman was accidentally shot in the back by her 2-year-old child.

The Shreveport Times reports that the shooting happened early Saturday morning.



Police told the newspaper that the woman and her 2-year-old child were in the bedroom when the child appears to have accidentally discharged an unsecured handgun.



The woman was shot once in the back. The woman was transported to Ochsner LSU Health. She has serious injuries.



Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

