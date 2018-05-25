Todd Peterson saves the day, LSU beats S. Carolina 6-4 in 12 innings

HOOVER, AL - Todd Peterson: the hero on the mound and at the plate.

An 8th inning go-ahead slide home by Antione Duplantis looked to have the game won for LSU, but drama would follow in Hoover.

The Tigers were three outs away from avoiding elimination but after Zach Watson misjudged a hard liner, the Gamecocks would tie the game with an RBI single by by Jacob Olson to make it 3-3 to force extra innings.

The score would stay the same until the bottom of the 12th inning and you couldn't write a better script.

Daniel Cabrera would knock in an RBI single to give LSU a 4-3 lead but the hero of the game would come to the plate next.

In his first at-bat at LSU, pitcher Todd Peterson steps up to the dish after throwing 96 mph fastballs at South Carolina and does the unthinkable.

Peterson driving the ball deep to left field, hitting a two-run double to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead in the top of the 12th inning and still had business to take care off.

The Tiger pitcher coming back to the mound to shut down the Gamecocks and get the win.

LSU advances to take on the loser of Florida-Arkansas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in Hoover on the SEC Network.