78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Today's Santa pix: Rent Santa's lap, use your own camera

1 hour 8 minutes 1 second ago Friday, November 30 2018 Nov 30, 2018 November 30, 2018 11:35 AM November 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
HOUMA, La. (AP) - A south Louisiana fundraiser is renting Santa's lap instead of selling photos of kids with the jolly old elf.
  
The Courier reports that the Kiwanis Club of Houma is keeping up with the digital times.
  
Member Joan Malbrough said in a news release that the group used to sell photo prints to raise money, but most people now want to take their own digital pictures.
  
She says, "We're switching to renting out Santa's lap to help fund all the good things our club does for the community."
  
Saturday morning's rentals will be $5 for one child or $10 for photos with a family of up to five.
  
That's in addition to buying tickets for the annual pancake breakfast with Saint Nick.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days