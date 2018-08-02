Today's forecast, August outlook, tropical update

The first week of August will bring standard weather. Temperatures will be close to normal with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area—especially during the afternoon hours. On Wednesday, rain fell in 30 percent of the area, as expected. Feast or famine with summertime showers, while 70 percent of the area stayed dry, about an inch accumulated where it rained.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Similar to Wednesday, Thursday will warm into the 90s by early afternoon allowing isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. Approximately 30 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County forecast area will pick up rain. Light northerly winds will keep humidity in check. Overnight, look for low temperatures to drop into the low 70s.

Up Next: As a weak front dissipates, moisture will be able to retreat back to the northwest and rain coverage may tick up a touch on Friday and especially Saturday. Little variation in temperatures is expected with highs near 90 and lows in the low 70s. This will change by late in the weekend and early next week. Less rain and cloud cover will be around; therefore, temperatures will climb a little higher and stay hotter, longer.

The Tropics: There are currently no active storms in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico. No development is expected over the next 5 days.

Historically, late #August brings an uptick in tropical activity. Despite warm waters, the atmosphere remains unfavorable for development over the next 1-2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/LIQ0pczL1F — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) August 1, 2018

THE EXPLANATION:

A trough will remain parked over the central Gulf Coast through the end of the week. This alone should be enough to initiate some afternoon showers and thunderstorms due to the existing instability. At the surface, a weak front will fall apart over Louisiana by Friday. As this occurs, some moisture will move northwestward and return briefly higher coverage to the area, primarily on Saturday. Global forecast models agree the trough will erode and be overtaken by a ridge on Monday and Tuesday. This will reduce rain coverage. This will result in longer duration, higher temperatures. Readings will top out between 93-95 degrees, which is close to average for the time of year.

--Dr. Josh

