Today marks National Cookie Day

BATON ROUGE- Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle or Oatmeal Raisin? Whatever your favorite type of cookie, today is the day to celebrate.

Dec. 4 is known as National Cookie Day.

Accord to WWL-TV, here's where to get your cookie fix:

-Coolhaus: At scoop shops, get a free cookie with purchase of any sammie, scoop or shake.

-Great American Cookies: Get one free original Chocolate Chip cookie at participating stores. No purchase necessary and limited one per customer.

-Insomnia Cookies: Get a free traditional cookie with any in-store purchase Monday at the chains' 123 retail stores. Customers can choose from nine traditional cookies flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter, Classic with M&M's, Snickerdoodle, Sugar, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Chocolate Mink and White Chocolate Macadamia Nut.

-Kroger: Visit the chain's website to download discounts for cookie products and to find the featured cookie of the day recipe.

-Whole Foods Market: Get 50% off items at the chain's cookie bar.