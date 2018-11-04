55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

To most Gameday parking is stressful but to some it's a profit

3 hours 10 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 November 03, 2018 11:25 PM November 03, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - The traffic before the big LSU vs. Alabama game started getting off I-10 and continued all the way down Nicholson Drive to Tiger Stadium.

Bumper to bumper cars waited to get to their destination than to top it off a train came down the tracks and completely stopped. Fans tailgating are in disbelief at how bad the traffic is.

"I'm losing my mind right now trying to tailgate. I can't believe, not only that there's a train, and that it stopped," said Don Davis from Shreveport," said a fan.

Once fans make it through the struggle of traffic, their next battle is finding a parking spot.

One place fans like to park is near the levee because it's free the only thing is the walk is a mile long, but it's where season ticket holder, Mike Beadle always tailgates.

"It's a lot more room over here kids can play around, throw the football," said Beadle.

Lots of lots close to campus charge money to park. One of those places includes the Islamic Center, right next to LSU, they charged 70-dollars to park and had no problem with people willing to pay it to park.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days