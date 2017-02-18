Latest Weather Blog
TN woman drowns after early morning crash at boat landing
ST. MARTINVILLE - A Tennessee woman died in an early morning car crash in which the vehicle entered the water.
According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3:33 a.m., deputies responded to a reported car crash at the boat landing near the Butte Larose Welcome Center in the 1900 block of Atchafalaya River Hwy.
Deputies discovered a vehicle containing four occupants had entered the water next to the boat landing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Three of the occupants, two children and one adult, were able to escape the vehicle safely.
One occupant, Antrineka Wilson, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., was unable to exit the vehicle. She died as a result of drowning.
The other three occupants were transported to a local hospital and all were reported to be in good condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: US Marshals searching for escaped WBR inmate