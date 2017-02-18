TN woman drowns after early morning crash at boat landing

ST. MARTINVILLE - A Tennessee woman died in an early morning car crash in which the vehicle entered the water.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3:33 a.m., deputies responded to a reported car crash at the boat landing near the Butte Larose Welcome Center in the 1900 block of Atchafalaya River Hwy.

Deputies discovered a vehicle containing four occupants had entered the water next to the boat landing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Three of the occupants, two children and one adult, were able to escape the vehicle safely.

One occupant, Antrineka Wilson, 27, of Memphis, Tenn., was unable to exit the vehicle. She died as a result of drowning.

The other three occupants were transported to a local hospital and all were reported to be in good condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further details at this time.