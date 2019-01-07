71°
Latest Weather Blog
TJ Ribs shuts down Prairieville restaurant
PRAIRIEVILLE - Popular capital-area restaurant chain TJ Ribs has closed its Ascension Parish location less than two years after its opening.
A post on TJ Ribs' website says the restaurant's operations have ceased at the Prairieville location. The notice says the restaurant's other locations on Siegen Lane and the Acadian Thruway are unaffected.
The Prairieville restaurant first opened in May 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Back to school: Area students head to class for spring semester
-
Opening date for Baton Rouge Topgolf location revealed
-
Mardi Gras is here and so are the King Cakes
-
Mid-city parade kicks off start of Mardi Gras season
-
22-year-old man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive