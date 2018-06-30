Tire shop owner arrested for flashing customer

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested Friday has been accused of exposing himself to a customer.

Fateh Almaswary, 33, was booked and charged with one count of obscenity, booking records show.

On June 14, a 22-year-old female went to Big Boyz Tires on Scenic Highway to get air in one of her tires.

The victim told police that Almaswary, the owner of the shop, said that he'd put air in her tire, and then went inside of the building. After waiting a while, the victim went inside of the shop to see what was taking so long. She told police that Almaswary said that "he'd take care of her," and then flashed his penis to her.

Arrest records say the victim left the shop, but returned a while later with her friend and demanded an apology. Almaswary initially denied the allegations, but eventually apologized.

A warrant was issued for Almaswary. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on June 29 and faces an obscenity charge.