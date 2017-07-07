Tire marks removed from downtown street this morning

BATON ROUGE - City crews removed tire marks from 3rd Street in downtown early Friday after drivers were seen burning rubber in an aggressive road rage incident earlier this week.

At first, Third Street between Florida and Laurel was set to be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday but crews cleared out around nine o'clock.

Business owners in the area told WBRZ, the tire marks are skid marks from an illegal street racing maneuver that happened before bars closed Wednesday morning.

Police said the situation was an isolated incident, though the Downtown Development District said police will be seen more in downtown to deter rowdy behavior.

