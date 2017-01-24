Tip to authorities leads to drug arrest

CONVENT - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of selling heroin Tuesday after they received an anonymous tip.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, police agreed to meet 35-year-old Irvin Mitchell of Convent at an undisclosed location. Mitchell immediately fled upon recognizing narcotics detectives in the area.

Detectives later found Mitchell's vehicle occupied by 47-year-old David Bryant of Prairieville. Police found heroin and methamphetamine in Bryant’s possession.

They also found a digital scale and more heroin upon searching the vehicle.

Detectives soon learned the location of Mitchell's location and arrested him. Both men were booked into Ascension Parish Jail with drug-related charges.