67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Tip to authorities leads to drug arrest

1 hour 3 minutes ago January 24, 2017 Jan 24, 2017 Tuesday, January 24 2017 January 24, 2017 5:01 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

CONVENT - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of selling heroin Tuesday after they received an anonymous tip.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, police agreed to meet 35-year-old Irvin Mitchell of Convent at an undisclosed location. Mitchell immediately fled upon recognizing narcotics detectives in the area. 

Detectives later found Mitchell's vehicle occupied by 47-year-old David Bryant of Prairieville. Police found heroin and methamphetamine in Bryant’s possession.

They also found a digital scale and more heroin upon searching the vehicle.

Detectives soon learned the location of Mitchell's location and arrested him. Both men were booked into Ascension Parish Jail with drug-related charges. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days