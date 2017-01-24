67°
Latest Weather Blog
Tip to authorities leads to drug arrest
CONVENT - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man suspected of selling heroin Tuesday after they received an anonymous tip.
According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, police agreed to meet 35-year-old Irvin Mitchell of Convent at an undisclosed location. Mitchell immediately fled upon recognizing narcotics detectives in the area.
Detectives later found Mitchell's vehicle occupied by 47-year-old David Bryant of Prairieville. Police found heroin and methamphetamine in Bryant’s possession.
They also found a digital scale and more heroin upon searching the vehicle.
Detectives soon learned the location of Mitchell's location and arrested him. Both men were booked into Ascension Parish Jail with drug-related charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Doctors seeing increase in patients with the flu
-
WATCH: Impaired driver crashes into Trooper's vehicle on I-12
-
Murder suspect wanted in Livingston Parish arrested in Florida
-
Prairieville man arrested for impersonating a police officer
-
State officials respond to The Investigative Unit's report on Hwy 190 in...