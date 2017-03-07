Tip leads to arrest of man wanted for fatal shooting on N. 23 Street

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested on Tuesday for the shooting death of the man that occurred on Jan. 20 on North 23rd Street.

The State Police Fugitive Task Force along with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 27-year-old Allen Turner for the shooting death of 35-year-old Devin Johnese.



According to BRPD, Turner shot Johnese multiple times after an argument outside of a business in the 1700 block of N. 23rd Street. Johnese died as a result of the wounds days following the incident.

According to arrest records, video surveillance was obtained by police that showed Turner and Johnese arguing inside of the business and then showed both men walking out to the parking lot. Turner then got a gun from the passenger side of a red Chrysler 300 before chasing Johnese and firing at him multiple times.



Police located the Chrysler on Feb. 9, however it was discovered that the car was registered to Turner's girlfriend, according to arrest records. Police then received a tip that led to Turner's location and arrest.



He was arrested for second-degree murder.