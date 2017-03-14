52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tip leads to arrest in Circle K robbery spree

March 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police task force arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with multiple Circle K robberies that occurred over the weekend.

Police say a tip led to the arrest of 48-year-old Robert Aaron of Baker. Aaron is responsible for the robberies that occurred at the College Drive and Sherwood Forest stores late Sunday night.

Aaron was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on two counts of first degree robbery.

A third robbery, on Florida Boulevard, is still under investigation.

