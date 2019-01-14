Tin Roof brewery offering $500 reward in search for stolen bounce house

BATON ROUGE - Tin Roof a local brewery is offering a reward for anyone who can help track down a group of thieves who made off with an inflatable bounce house.

According to Tin Roof's post on Facebook, the 13x13 inflatable was one of several items stolen from the business' lawn late last Sunday. Other stolen goods included a 20x20 tent, some tables and several benches.

The company said the bounce house is used every month for its "family night."

Nearby surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of the suspected thieves, who were seen driving an older model Dodge truck and white/silver sedan. Tin Roof is now asking for the public's help in identifying those individuals.

The company said anyone with information is asked to call in at 225-377-7022. It's also offering a $500 gift card for whoever helps locate the stolen items.