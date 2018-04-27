74°
Time to cut a rug with Dancing for Big Buddy

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Its that time of year again. Dancing for Big Buddy is back.

The star-studded event will be Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus. Doors open at 6 p.m.

One of the stars dancing this year is WBRZ's own Brandon Saho. Don't forget to vote for Saho and donate $5. All the proceeds from the event go back to Big Buddy. The dancing event is the organizations premier annual fundraising event.

According to its site, the Big Buddy program provides asset-based programming for youth ages 5 to 18 and focuses on building resiliency against poverty, crime, and academic failure. Through the mentorship program, young people get to form a special bond with an adult or teen role model.

For more information on Big Buddy, click here.

