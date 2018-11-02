58°
Time on retreat this weekend in US with standard time return

Friday, November 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Time marches ahead, usually. It's in retreat this weekend in the United States.
  
At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people across the country. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.
  
The shift means it's lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness comes sooner in the evening.
  
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don't observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.
  
Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

