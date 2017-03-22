Latest Weather Blog
Time is winding down for Healthcare Overhaul
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and House leaders are revving up pressure on balky conservatives and other Republican lawmakers as crunch time approaches on the party's health care overhaul bill.
It's a drive GOP leaders concede they can't afford to lose.
A day before the House planned votes on the measure, Trump was expected to continue hunting support for what would be a significant achievement for his young presidency.
A senior administration official said 20 to 25 House Republicans remained opposed or undecided. That's a grave figure since united Democratic opposition means the measure fails if 22 GOP lawmakers vote "no."
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal White House vote counting.
Trump told lawmakers a loss "is not acceptable." That's according to someone who attended the closed-door meeting.
