Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump is considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.



Tillerson is giving the most detailed description yet of Trump's criteria for making the decision. He tells NBC's "Meet the Press" that Trump is listening carefully to both Israelis and Palestinians about whether moving the embassy would be helpful for peace talks or a distraction.



As a candidate, Trump vowed to move the embassy. But since taking office he's said he's studying the issue before making a final decision.



Israel considers Jerusalem its capital and has urged the U.S. for years to move its embassy there from Tel Aviv. The Palestinians claim east Jerusalem for the capital of a future independent state.