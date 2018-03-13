60°
Tillerson out at State, to be replaced by CIA chief Pompeo

5 hours 2 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, March 13 2018 Mar 13, 2018 March 13, 2018 8:00 AM March 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.
  
Pompeo is to be replaced at CIA by Gina Haspel, Pompeo's deputy at CIA. She would be the first woman in that role.
  
Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

