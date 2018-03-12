62°
Tillerson: North Korea hasn't yet directly responded

3 hours 13 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, March 12 2018 Mar 12, 2018 March 12, 2018 12:10 PM March 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States has "not heard anything directly back from North Korea" since President Donald Trump accepted leader Kim Jong Un's invitation for a meeting. But he says the U.S. does expect to hear directly from Pyongyang.
  
Tillerson says many steps must occur before the meeting between Trump and Kim. He says that it's in the "very early stages."
  
Tillerson says nothing has been agreed about the location for the meeting. He says it's "very important that those conservations are held quietly" between North Korea and the U.S.
  
He says it's time now to "remain patient and see what happens."
  
Tillerson spoke Monday at a news conference in Nigeria.

