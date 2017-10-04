85°
Latest Weather Blog
Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat
WASHINGTON — Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.
Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are "erroneous."
He was giving a statement Wednesday after NBC News reported the former Exxon Mobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led.
NBC also said Tillerson referred to Trump as a "moron" after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump's national security team and Cabinet officials. NBC cited three anonymous officials familiar with the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New 'J-turns' on US 190 in Livonia near completion
-
Former Southern Lab head football coach files lawsuit
-
Search warrant in LSU student's death says pledges were forced to drink
-
Mother seeks answers following homecoming dress mix-up
-
State warned day care where child died about its operation prior to...