Tillerson: I never considered leaving post of top diplomat

1 hour 42 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, October 04 2017 Oct 4, 2017 October 04, 2017 12:56 PM October 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON  — Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state.  

Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are "erroneous."
  
He was giving a statement Wednesday after NBC News reported the former Exxon Mobil CEO had been on the verge of resigning this summer amid mounting policy disputes with the White House. NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicized speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organization Tillerson once led.
  
NBC also said Tillerson referred to Trump as a "moron" after a July 20 meeting at the Pentagon with members of Trump's national security team and Cabinet officials. NBC cited three anonymous officials familiar with the incident.

